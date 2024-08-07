Twins' Joe Ryan leaves start vs Cubs with apparent injury in third inning
Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan left Wednesday's start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field with an apparent injury in the third inning.
Ryan threw an 0-2 splitter to Chicago center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, his 33rd pitch of the game, and immediately signaled to the dugout. After a quick meeting with manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, he came out of the game. Trevor Richards quickly got warm to replace him. It's hard to tell exactly what happened, but it's not good that Ryan quickly felt the need to call to the dugout and eventually left the contest.
It would be a huge blow to the Twins if Ryan suffered any sort of significant injury. The 28-year-old has been an anchor of their starting rotation all season, posting a 3.59 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 133 innings coming into Wednesday's game. He leads all Twins starters in strikeouts, FIP, and strikeout-to-walk ratio across his 22 full starts.
If Ryan does have to miss any time, the Twins would presumably turn to Louie Varland to join Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods-Richardson, and David Festa in the rotation. Varland is already coming up from Triple-A St. Paul to start one of the games in Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Chris Paddack is currently on the injured list with a right forearm strain.
The Twins led the Cubs 2-1 when Ryan exited in the third inning. This is a developing story.