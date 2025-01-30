2 Twins prospects labeled as 'breakout' candidates in 2025
While the likes of Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Luke Keaschall and Charlee Soto are getting the headlines for being ranked in the top-100 prospects lists from the likes of Keith Law, MLB Pipeline and ESPN, two other Minnesota Twins prospects are catching intriguing attention from another respected publication.
Baseball America has been identifying prospects with "breakout" potential in 2025 and the outlet named left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp and second baseman Payton Eeles as prospects who fit the bill.
Here's what the publication said about Prielipp.
"After establishing himself as one of the top pitchers in college baseball as an underclassman, the last few seasons have been a rocky road for Prielipp. He had Tommy John surgery in May 2021, returning to the mound in 2023. After the injury flared up again, he had internal brace surgery to stabilize his pitching elbow. Prielipp returned to action after the all-star break and showed off his signature plus slider, above-average fastball and a changeup for which he shows feel. While Prielipp has been limited by injuries, he’s a good low cost of entry, high-upside target heading into 2025."
And here's what it said about Eeles.
"Signed out of Indy Ball prior to the 2024 season, Eeles had an outstanding debut, hitting .306/.435/.497 across three levels. He spent a majority of his season with Triple-A St. Paul, slashing .299/.419/.500 over 64 games with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases. A late bloomer at 25, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Eeles debut at some point in 2025 with the Twins. His underlying data is strong, with a 12.5% in-zone miss rate, a 19.7% chase rate and a max exit velocity of 107 mph. Power is not Eeles’ game; instead he shows advanced barrel control and the ability to put pressure on his defense with his legs."
Prielipp is 24 and could be a fast riser through the minors if he's able to stay healthy. The lefty is a strikeout machine, averaging 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors after K'ing 15.1 batters per nine innings in college.
Eeles, 25, is listed at 5-foot-5 and should be leading off for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints to start the 2025 season.