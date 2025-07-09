3 players who might just save the Twins' season
Did you know that the Minnesota Twins are 31-47 outside of the 13-game win streak that had fans buzzing earlier this season? It's not good.
However, even the most negative Twins fans can admit that a ball club mired with injuries, ownership strife, and trade deadline confusion may be on the upswing thanks to seven wins in the past 12 games. It's been an encouraging response to a brutal stretch that saw them lose 12 of 15 games in mid-June.
While it'll take a heroic surge coupled with a mega slump for the Twins to catch the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, Minnesota is within striking distance in the wild-card race — they're four games out of the final spot entering play Wednesday. The question is if they can keep pace.
In order to stay in the hunt, they're going to need All-Star Byron Buxton to keep swinging a hot bat — and to get production from three players who we've identified as Minnesota's personal rescue squad.
1. Pablo Lopez
The ace right-hander has been out since the beginning of June with a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder. The Twins expected him to miss 8-12 weeks, so he's still more than a month away from a return to the rotation.
However, during his appearance on the players-only broadcast on Twins TV Tuesday night, Lopez said he's begun throwing a baseball for the first time since suffering the injury on June 3. If the Twins can get Lopez back at some point in August, he'd give them another true ace on the mound every fifth game, along with Joe Ryan. Lopez owns a 2.82 ERA in 11 starts this season.
2. Luke Keaschall
Keaschall has been out with a fractured wrist since April 25, but he's resumed swinging a bat and on Tuesday he took live batting practice against right-hander Zebby Matthews (who is also working his way back). When he's reinstated from the injured list, Keaschall should be an instant starter after a brief rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.
The glimpse Twins fans got of the team's 2024 Minor League Player of the Year and former second-round draft choice was tantalizing, as Keaschall had seven hits in 19 at-bats, including three doubles, four runs, two RBIs and five stolen bases in five games. He reached base in 14 of 26 plate appearances.
According to MLB.com Twins reporter Matthew Leach, Keaschall could soon wind up in Florida for some extra work before starting a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints.
3. Royce Lewis
Is the guy who is supposed to be a superstar in the middle of the lineup about to break out in a big way? There are signs that an eruption is coming.
In 16 games since June 3 (he missed three weeks with an injury), Lewis is slashing .340/.404/.460 and he's struck out in only 12.3% of his 57 plate appearances. He has just one homer and 10 RBIs in that stretch, but he's hit numerous balls to the wall for outs, including a couple warning-track flyouts on Tuesday night. Just a little more pop on those hits and he'd have a handful of home runs to brag about.
In 21 games from the start of the season to June 3, which included a long hamstring injury absence, Lewis slashed .127/.195/.197 with one homer and only three RBIs. He's on the right track, and he just might be on the verge of breaking through with his game-changing power.