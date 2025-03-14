5 Minnesota Twins players raising their stock in spring training so far
We're now nearly three weeks into Minnesota Twins spring training games and less than two weeks away from Opening Day, which means conversations about roster spots are really starting to take shape. With that in mind, let's go over five players who have boosted their stock with strong performances thus far in Florida.
Note: This will be focused on players who weren't already clear parts of the Twins' core (for example, Royce Lewis and Bailey Ober are having excellent spring numbers, but we already knew they were quite good).
1B Ty France
France was signed to a one-year, non-guaranteed $1 million deal in early February, meaning he'd only be paid that salary if he made the Twins' Opening Day roster. That always seemed likely, considering his track record and the team's lack of other proven options at first base, but France's excellent spring has completely locked in his role as Minnesota's primary first baseman heading into the season.
Among Twins players with at least 20 at-bats, France is first in batting average (.444) and OPS (1.298). He's gone 12 for 27 with two home runs, four doubles, and eight RBI. Notably, the former Mariners All-Star looks healthy after playing through a heel injury last season. It's just a small sample of spring numbers, but if France can put up the 115 OPS+ he recorded in parts of five seasons with Seattle, that would make him a very nice piece to have in the bottom half of the Twins' lineup.
SP Zebby Matthews
Matthews has been the Twins' best pitcher so far this spring and appears to be pushing Simeon Woods Richardson pretty hard for the fifth spot in Minnesota's rotation. Across 9.1 innings, he's allowed four hits, one walk, and no runs while striking out 12. With his fastball sitting around 95-97 miles per hour and his control as sharp as always, Matthews has been dominant (again, in a very small sample size).
Woods Richardson (7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) has also pitched well and is likely still the favorite to claim the final rotation spot, which would mean Matthews starting the season in Triple-A. But that's something to watch over the final two weeks of spring games. David Festa has been tagged for nine earned runs in eight innings and looks very likely to open the year in St. Paul.
2B/1B/C Mickey Gasper
On Christmas Eve, the Twins swung a trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire Gasper for left-handed reliever Jovani Moran. A 29-year-old utility player, Gasper raked in the minor leagues last season and earned a promotion, though he went 0 for 18 in his first taste of MLB action. His positional versatility and strong production this spring could provide a path onto the Twins' roster.
Gasper is 9 for 26 with a home run this spring, and he also leads the Twins with six walks (compared to just two strikeouts). That's good for an OPS of .955, which trails only France and Lewis among hitters with at least 20 at-bats. Gasper is a switch hitter who can play first and second base and serve as catching depth as well. Last year, between Boston's Double-A and Triple-A teams, he hit .328 with a .970 OPS and 56 walks to 42 strikeouts.
To crack the Opening Day roster, Gasper would have to beat out Edouard Julien and Brooks Lee, which seems less likely after Julien's huge game on Thursday. Even if he does start the year in St. Paul, Gasper figures to get an opportunity with the Twins at some point this season.
RP Louis Varland
Varland, like Matthews, is still sporting a sparking 0.00 ERA (at least prior to the split-squad games on Friday evening). He's gone seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. His fastball is also up at 95-97 consistently.
Varland has struggled as a starter in the big leagues, but his stuff has played effectively out of the bullpen. With the Twins having plenty of starting pitching depth, the St. Paul native making a full transition to hard-throwing reliever makes a lot of sense. And with injury concerns around players like Justin Topa, Michael Tonkin, and Brock Stewart, Varland appears to be on track to open the season in the Twins' bullpen.
2B/1B/OF Luke Keaschall
Keaschall, the Twins' No. 3 prospect, was brought to MLB camp as a non-roster invitee and has held his own. He's just 5 for 20 with a home run in game action, but he's walked four times, struck out only once, and has an .850 OPS. Keaschall was Minnesota's minor league player of the year last season after thriving at High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita, and he could open this season with his first taste of Triple-A action.
It won't be long before the 22-year-old Keaschall makes his way to the big leagues. He'll participate in Saturday afternoon's Spring Breakout game, which pits Twins prospects and Blue Jays prospects against each other.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Twins by bookmarking Minnesota Twins On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.