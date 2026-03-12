Joe Ryan Joining Team USA for World Baseball Classic, Could Pitch in Title Game

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan is set to replace Clayton Kershaw and join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) knockout stage, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Ryan could be one of their two starting pitching options if they advance to the title game on March 17.

Joe Ryan & Nolan McLean are Team USA's starting pitching options for March 17, if the U.S. advances to the @WBCBaseball Championship Game. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 12, 2026

Ryan was originally expected to be a part of Team USA's pitching staff before he was scratched from his spring training start on February 21 with lower back tightness. Ryan eventually got an MRI that revealed only inflammation, but he was originally replaced by Ryan Yarbrough.

He was added to the team's "designated pitcher pool," which gave him the option to officially join the roster for the knockout stage when fully healthy. That plan has seemingly come to fruition after Team USA officially advanced to the knockout stage on Wednesday night.

Ryan made his spring training debut earlier this week on March 10. He threw 48 pitches over three innings, and that was seemingly enough confirmation to join Team USA. He allowed two hits and two walks, but he stranded a couple of runners in scoring position and didn't allow a run against the Rays in that performance.

Team USA is set to face Canada in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT in Houston, Texas. If they win that game, Ryan will then officially join the team, and they will face the winner of Korea and the Dominican Republic in the semifinals on Sunday. He could be in line to pitch in the championship game on Tuesday night if Team USA advances that far.

The #WorldBaseballClassic bracket is set heading into the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/Jmh1PkOd9s — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 12, 2026

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has played in two games at the WBC for Team USA. He has one RBI in five at-bats. He did exit a preliminary round game after getting hit by a pitch, but he avoided any significant injury. Ryan will now be the second Twins player on the team.

Ryan is coming off of making his first career All-Star appearance in 2025. He has a 3.50 ERA and 341 strikeouts in 306 innings for Minnesota over the past two seasons. Since being acquired from the Rays for Nelson Cruz in 2021, he's pitched in 115 games for the Twins over five years. With Pablo Lopez set to miss the entire 2026 season, Ryan is Minnesota's only current front-line starter, and he now has the potential to carry some momentum into the regular season with an impressive showing at the WBC.