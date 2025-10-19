Inside The Twins

Add another name to the Twins' ongoing manager search

Royals third base coach Vance Wilson is the latest name to be thrown into the mix.

Will Ragatz

Sep 10, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals major league field coordinator, third base coach Vance Wilson (25) stands on the field in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Another name has entered the mix in the Twins' search for a new manager. Kansas City Royals third base coach Vance Wilson is on Minnesota's interview list, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers.

Wilson, 52, played in parts of eight seasons as a backup catcher in Major League Baseball from 1999-2006, spending six with the Mets and two with the Tigers. The Arizona native had career highs in hits (65) and home runs (8) in 2003.

After his playing days ended, Wilson began his coaching career as the manager of the Royals' Class A affiliate in 2011. He worked his way up through the minor-league ranks with Kansas City, then became the Royals' bullpen coach for a couple seasons in 2018. He's spent the past six seasons as KC's third base coach.

Wilson would be a first-time MLB manager. He has plenty of experience as a minor-league manager and as an eight-year assistant under three different skippers in Kansas City. As with other candidates for the Twins' opening, it's hard to know too much about what exactly Wilson's priorities and strengths would be in the role.

He's the fifth known candidate for the job. The Twins have also interviewed — or reportedly will interview — Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez, Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, former Pirates manager Derek Shelton, and Padres assistant coach (and former Twins infielder) Nick Punto.

The Twins seem likely to hire a manager before October is over and the offseason really gets going. In 2018, after firing Paul Molitor, they announced Rocco Baldelli as their new manager on Oct. 25.

Baldelli was fired three weeks ago after going 527-505 in seven seasons as Minnesota's manager, with three trips to the playoffs and one series victory in 2023.

We'll have continued coverage of the Twins' manager search at Twins On SI.

