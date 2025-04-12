Inside The Twins

After shutout loss to Tigers, Twins tie worst start in franchise history

Only three teams are off to a worse start than the 2025 Twins.

Joe Nelson

Apr 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gets hit by the pitch during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gets hit by the pitch during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images / Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
At 4-11, the Minnesota Twins are tied for the worst 15-game start in franchise history.

Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers — at Target Field on a beautiful day in Minneapolis — was woeful. Minnesota managed just four hits and they were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Chris Paddack didn't get any run support, but he at least gave the Twins a chance. The righty tossed five innings of two-run ball (one unearned) only to get pulled after 93 pitches with the Twins down 2-0. Rocco Baldelli elected to go with left-hander Kody Funderburk, who was just called up from Triple-A St. Paul, and he instantly got rocked.

Funderburk gave up a leadoff single and then served up a two-run homer to Spencer Torkelson and all of a sudden the Twins were trailing the Tigers 4-0. Funderburk didn't give up any more runs in the inning, but he did leave the bases loaded after allowing another single, a walk and hitting a batter.

The Twins did nothing against Tigers top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe. The righty pitched six scoreless innings and at one point he retired 13 in a row and 17 of the final 18 batters he faced.

The definition of bad baseball came when Jose Miranda slid into second base and was called safe. Miranda, clearly assuming he was out, got up from second base and started walking off the field and the Tigers tagged him out.

The Twins (4-11) have the third worst record in the majors, only faring slightly better than the White Sox (3-10), Braves (3-10) and Rockies (3-10).

Published
