Twins don't win No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft lottery

The Minnesota Twins have "won" the No. 3 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The draft lottery was held at 4:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, and the Twins entered with the second-best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick. Minnesota's 22.18% chance at the top pick was second only to the Chicago White Sox, who had a 27.73% chance.

The Twins could've picked as low as eighth, so picking third isn't the worst result.

Full 2026 lottery order:

Chicago White Sox Tampa Bay Rays Minnesota Twins San Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates Kansas City Royals Baltimore Orioles Athletics Atlanta Braves Colorado Rockies Washington Nationals Los Angeles Angels St. Louis Cardinals Miami Marlins Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Houston Astros Cincinnati Reds

The 2026 MLB Draft is July 11-13, during the All-Star break. With seven months before the Twins go on the clock in the first round, there is plenty of time for prospects to rise and fall on draft boards. Right now, the top-10 draft prospects, according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, are:

Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS, Texas Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep, Fla. Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech Derek Curiel, OF, Louisiana State Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian School, S.C. Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS, Fla. Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

