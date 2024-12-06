Analyst names Twins as free-agent fit for All-Star Jurickson Profar
The Twins aren't going to make any huge splashes in free agency this offseason, but they should be able to add an impact player or two after freeing up some money within their self-imposed payroll constraints. The Athletic's Jim Bowden, in a story pairing one free agent with every MLB team, chose Minnesota as a good fit for former Padres All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar. The projected contract is three years and $39 million.
"The Twins are looking to improve on the outfield corners and signing Profar would make sense if they can work around their payroll situation and free up dollars. The versatile 31-year-old was one of the best value signings last offseason. He hit .280 with 24 home runs, 29 doubles and 10 stolen bases for San Diego, and finished second in the National League with a .380 on-base percentage. He plays with high energy and enthusiasm, and it rubs off on his teammates. I like the fit with the Twins mainly because he hit .300 with an .885 OPS against left-handed pitching; their outfield corners struggled against lefties last season."
Profar, who turns 32 in February, had the best year of his career in 2024 with the Padres. He played in 158 games and set personal bests in hits (158), home runs (24), runs (94), RBI (85), and numerous other stats, finishing with a 134 OPS+. A switch-hitter who has played every defensive position but pitcher and catcher in an 11-year career, Profar settled in as San Diego's everyday left fielder and thrived on a team that won 93 games and came up just short against the Dodgers in the NLDS.
There would be some risk involved with signing Profar because he was bad with the Rockies in 2023 and has been inconsistent on offense in his career, but he'd be a great fit for the Twins if he's close to the player he was last season. As Bowden mentions, Profar was great against lefties this past year, which would complement what the Twins already have in the corner outfield spots in Matt Wallner and Trevor Larnach. His 53 extra-base hits in 2024 would've led Minnesota's roster.
There's buzz that the Padres may try to re-sign Profar this offseason. If they don't — and if the Twins can clear up some money via trades — he'd be a nice addition to a lineup that could benefit from his power and durability.