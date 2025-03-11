Andrew Morris deals, Jose Miranda homers in Twins' loss to Blue Jays
The Twins currently have four starting pitchers locked into rotation spots (Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack) and three others competing for the fifth spot (Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews, David Festa). But their depth doesn't end there. They've got another stable of arms beyond that top seven, a few of whom could easily wind up starting games at the MLB level in 2025.
The pitcher with the most obvious claim on effectively the No. 8 spot on the depth chart is a 23-year-old named Andrew Morris. A fourth-round pick in 2022, he had an incredible 2024 season that would've been worthy of the organization's "minor league pitcher of the year" award had Matthews not had an even more ridiculous year. Morris rose from High-A to Double-A to Triple-A, recording a 2.37 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 133 combined innings across the three levels. That came after he had a 2.88 ERA in 84.1 innings in the low minors in 2023.
Morris, who ranks as the Twins' No. 9 prospect, appears to be ready to make his MLB debut — it's just a question of when he gets that opportunity. In Tuesday's spring training game against the Blue Jays, he got the start and threw three impressive scoreless innings. He allowed just one single and struck out three, generating six swings and misses across 40 pitches. (You can see some of his highlights here; our Twitter embed feature isn't functioning at the moment). Morris has now throw seven innings in three spring appearances, and he's given up just two hits, two walks, and no runs.
He doesn't have overpowering velocity or wipeout stuff, but Morris is a well-rounded pitcher who commands his entire arsenal effectively. He's got a good mid-90s fastball and secondary offerings that are continuing to develop. Morris was optioned to minor league camp on Tuesday and will begin the year at Triple-A St. Paul, but it's just a matter of time until he gets his opportunity in the big leagues.
The Twins lost 3-2 to Toronto on Tuesday. They took a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning when Jose Miranda crushed an 0-2 pitch 384 feet to left for his first home run of the spring, driving in Austin Martin (highlight here). It would be huge for the Twins if Miranda could have a big year in his fourth MLB season. With Ty France at first base, Miranda will likely see plenty of time at DH, but he also figures to be in the mix at both corner infield spots.
Louis Varland handled the fourth and fifth innings for the Twins and got through both without allowing a run, maintaining his 0.00 spring ERA. He's going to be difficult to keep off of the roster, especially with relievers like Justin Topa and Michael Tonkin banged up at the moment.
Three walks from Twins Rule 5 draft selection Eiberson Castellano in the bottom half of the sixth led to a Toronto run, and Castellano then allowed a game-tying homer to Daulton Varsho in the seventh. The former Phillies prospect has struggled this spring and seems unlikely to crack Minnesota's Opening Day bullpen, which would mean he has to be offered back to Philadelphia unless the two teams work out a trade.
The Blue Jays scored the go-ahead run off of Scott Blewett in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Twins had just five hits on Tuesday, two of which were singles by Martin. Mickey Gasper reached base all three times on a double and two walks.
