Assessing Twins' bullpen with Trevor Richards added, Josh Staumont DFA'd

Josh Staumont had a 0.00 ERA through 19 2/3 innings for the #MNTwins despite a poor 15/8 SO/BB ratio while primarily being used in a mop-up role.



Since then, Staumont allowed 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings with twice as many walks (6) as strikeouts (3).https://t.co/RyTwTMXkkL