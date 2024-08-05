Bailey Ober continues to meet 'high standard' Twins have set for him
Bailey Ober has been a mark of consistency in recent months for the Minnesota Twins.
In each of his last eight starts, Ober has gone at least six innings and he hasn't allowed more than three runs. Included in those starts were a complete game against the Oakland Athletics on June 22 and an eight-inning, 11-strikeout shutout against the Detroit Tigers on July 28.
Most recently, Ober allowed just two hits and two runs while fanning seven in seven innings in a 6-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
“(Ober) did his job again. We have a high standard for (Ober) at this point,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game. “He’s had a lot of real nice starts for us. … He’s had so many starts where it’s like he’s just cruised for six, seven or even eight innings.”
Ober, 29, has pitched 122 innings now this season, posting a 3.69 earned-run average and an 11-5 record, tied for seventh best in the majors. His 128 strikeouts rank 25th in the big leagues.
While Ober has been particularly good over his past eight starts, he’s gotten progressively better as the summer has gone on. Ober’s ERA has gotten lower with each passing month. Ober had a 5.46 ERA in the month of May, posted a 3.16 ERA in June and recorded a 2.00 ERA in July.
Ober got off to a good start to August with his performance against the White Sox on Saturday, even though Ober felt he didn’t have his best stuff in that one. But even on his off nights, Ober has been able to deliver, which has paid dividends for the Twins this season.
“Hopefully I keep going and … I’m gonna get ready for my next outing, and I know I’m gonna need to be a little bit better for my next one,” Ober said. “So that’s all I’m going to be focused on. Not trying to think too much of what’s been going on behind me and just take it day by day.”