Twins find more eighth-inning magic in victory over White Sox
For the second day in a row, the Twins broke open a tight game in the eighth inning, plating three runs in the frame in a 6-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox Saturday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
With a 3-2 lead and two outs in the eighth inning, Willi Castro battled through a 13-pitch at-bat, eventually hitting a two-RBI single that gave the Twins some extra breathing room late.
"It was a great at-bat," Twins starter Bailey Ober said. "Huge, clutch runs right there to give us a little bit extra lead. That's an incredible at-bat. He's just one of those guys that can do that. Pretty special."
Austin Martin singled the next at-bat before Brooks Lee brought Castro home with an RBI single.
With a four-run lead, Jhoan Duran sent the White Sox down in order in the ninth inning to close out the game and extend the White Sox's franchise-record losing streak to a whopping 19 games.
Max Kepler plated the go-ahead run, hitting a solo homer in the seventh inning that broke the 2-2 tie and ignited the crowd of 38,289 at Target Field. Kepler, who exited Wednesday's game after getting hit in the head on a throw to second base, entered the game in the fifth inning for Manny Margot.
"The (Kepler) home run is a very important run there, too," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We had several moments like that. ... There was a lot of work that went into winning that game."
The White Sox (27-86) were only able to string together two hits off Ober, however, both plated game-tying runs. Korey Lee hit an RBI triple to left field in the fifth inning to provide Chicago's first hit of the day and knot the game at 1-1, and Brooks Baldwin hit a solo homer in the sixth that tied it 2-2.
Ober fanned seven while allowing just the two runs and two hits in his seven-inning start.
Ober improved to 11-5 on the season after picking up the win.
"I was a little all over the place more than normal (Saturday)," Ober said. "So I just try to stay positive and have positive self talk out there and really just try to get locked back in. I felt like every inning was kind of grinding through even though I had some fast ones. ... But overall it was a good outing."
Ryan Jeffers put the Twins (61-48) ahead 1-0 with a solo homer in the second inning, his 16th of the season, off a cutter from White Sox starter Garrett Crochet, whose outing lasted just four innings.
Touki Toussaint, who gave up the homer to Kepler, was issued the loss.
Jeffers went 2 for 3 overall with the RBI, a walk and a run scored. Jeffers scored on Castro's two-RBI single in the eighth after reaching on a single of his own the previous at-bat.
Martin led off the fifth inning with a triple, and Lee followed up with a single the next at-bat to bring him home for a 2-1 Twins lead.
The Twins and White Sox meet for the finale of their three-game series at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.