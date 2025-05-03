Bullpen implodes again, bats stay silent as Twins crumble at Fenway
The Twins' leaky bullpen and hapless lineup are to blame for another loss Friday night, this time blowing Joe Ryan's outstanding effort to open a three-game series at Fenway Park in Boston.
Ryan was awesome. The right-handed allowed just one run on four hits while striking out eight in six innings. He needed only 92 pitches and lowered his earned-run average to 2.93 for the season. But as soon as Rocco Baldelli went to the bullpen, a 1-1 game devolved into a five-run deficit as Louis Varland, Danny Coulombe and Jorge Alcala combined to allow five runs on nine hits in just two innings.
The only run Ryan allowed came on a solo homer to Alex Bregman in the first inning. Other than that, he gave up a pair of singles and a double, though he limited Boston to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position during his six innings of work.
Varland replaced Ryan in the seventh, and he immediately gave up two hits before a sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third with out one. The Twins called on Coulombe, and the lefty gave up a sharp single to Rafael Devers — a ball that Eddy Julien couldn't handle at second base — and two runs scored.
In the eighth, the Red Sox padded the lead with three runs on five hits off Alcala.
Minnesota's offense managed just six hits. The one that put a run on the board was a solo homer by Ryan Jeffers in the third inning. Other than that, the Twins had five singles and they were 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.
The Twins erupted for 32 runs during a four-game win streak last Friday through Monday, but they've totaled just seven runs and lost four straight games since.
Up next: Twins at Red Sox, Saturday at 3:10 p.m. CT.