Buxton homers twice but Twins' rally ends with 13th loss in 16 games
Byron Buxton homered twice and the Twins nearly clawed all the way back from a six-run deficit, but they wound up losing 9-8 to get swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
The Brewers scored one in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and four in the fifth, highlighted by home runs from Rhys Hoskins and Brice Turang.
Danny Coulombe made the start as an opener for the Twins and gave up a run before David Festa was rocked for eight runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Trailing 5-2, Ryan Jeffers slugged a solo homer in the fourth inning. But the Brewers ballooned the lead to 9-3 before the comeback started.
Buxton launched his second homer of the game to make it 9-4 in the sixth. They made it 9-6 in the seventh on an RBI single by Carlos Correa and an RBI groundout from Jeffers — and then they cut the lead to 9-8 on a two-run homer by Ty France in the eighth.
Harrison Bader hit a one-out double off the base of the wall in left-center field in the bottom of the ninth, but after an intentional walk to Buxton, the Twins' threat died when Matt Wallner popped out to first base and Trevor Larnach struck out looking to end the game.
Buxton led the Twins with the pair of homers — his 16th and 17th of the season — and Brooks Lee and Correa each had four hits in the game.
The Twins have now lost 13 of their last 16 games to fall to 37-40 overall.
Up next: Twins vs. Seattle, Monday at 6:40 p.m. CT.