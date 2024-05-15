Byron Buxton begins rehab assignment, Royce Lewis getting closer
Here comes Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis could be on his heals.
Buxton could be back in the lineup with the Minnesota Twins when they face the Cleveland Guardians in an AL Central showdown Friday-Sunday in Ohio, but only if his rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints goes as planned.
Buxton, out since May 1 due to right knee soreness, will bat second and start in center field for the Saints on Wednesday night. Buxton will likely play a couple of rehab games and if all goes well he would return to the MLB lineup.
The Saints are hosting Omaha Wednesday through Sunday at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Lewis, meanwhile, continues to progress from a severe quad strain that he suffered on opening day, March 28. He began hitting on the field this week and is now expected to focus on running the basepaths and change-of-direction movements. If that goes well this week, there's a chance he could be sent out for a rehab assignment.
According to Twins head athletic trainer Nick Papresta, Lewis' rehab assignment could go a bit longer and the team's official website claims that his return to the Twins will be "no sooner than June." That's not all that bad considering June is just over two weeks away.
"Once we get on the bases, we’re going to try to keep it as hectic and crazy and unknown for him as possible, try to do it on back-to-back days just like you would play in the Minor Leagues on a rehab assignment," Paparesta told reporters Tuesday.
Minnesota has had the league's best offense since Max Kepler returned from the injured list on April 22, and getting two more big bats back into the lineup could make them even more dangerous.