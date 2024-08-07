Byron Buxton out of lineup for third straight day following collision with wall
Byron Buxton is out of the Twins lineup for the third straight day following his exit from Sunday's win over the Chicago White Sox in which he collided with the outfield wall after making a leaping catch.
The Twins announced following the game that Buxton had been medically cleared and his removal from the game was precautionary, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters on Tuesday that Buxton is working through some lower back stiffness. Buxton was listed as available for Tuesday's game but did not see any action. Baldelli said Buxton would be back by Friday at the latest.
The Twins begin a four-game series against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Target Field, and they'll certainly like to have Buxton's bat in the lineup for a series that could go a long way in determining AL Central race. Buxton is hitting .276 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs this year.
Royce Lewis is also getting a day off on Wednesday ahead of the big weekend series.
Here's a look at the Twins lineup for Wednesday's finale:
- Willi Castro, SS
- Trevor Larnach, LF
- Jose Miranda, 3B
- Matt Wallner, DH
- Ryan Jeffers, C
- Carlos Santana, 1B
- Max Kepler, RF
- Brooks Lee, 2B
Joe Ryan will get the start against the Cubs.