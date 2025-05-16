Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton out of Twins' lineup after collision
The Twins are looking to extend their winning streak to 12 games on Friday against the Brewers, but they'll have to do it without Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, who are both out of the lineup.
Buxton and Correa had a scary collision in Thursday's win over Baltimore. Both players left the game and entered concussion protocol. The team seems to be taking a cautious approach with two of their biggest stars, who have struggled to stay in the lineup in the past.
As of Friday afternoon, there has been no update on the severity of their injuries or when they plan to return to the lineup. The Twins have called up utility player Ryan Fitzgerald, who is hitting .328 in Triple-A with 4 HR and 21 RBI in 35 games for the Saints this season.
First pitch on Friday night will be at 7:10 p.m. CT at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It will be Minnesota's first matchup against the Brewers this season.