Correa/Buxton collision casts cloud over Twins' 11th straight win
Thursday afternoon should've been another joyful day for the Minnesota Twins. Behind early back-to-back homers and another gem of a start from Chris Paddack, they picked up a 4-0 win, completed a sweep of the Orioles in Baltimore, and won their 11th consecutive game — the longest streak in baseball this season.
Unfortunately, a cloud hangs over this victory due to a scary, violent collision between Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, the Twins' two biggest stars. Both players left the game after Buxton ran into Correa at nearly full speed while making a catch in shallow center field in the third inning. They're both in MLB's concussion protocol, the team announced later in the game. It would obviously be a major blow if either former All-Star has to miss time moving forward.
Collision aside, this was a smooth, stress-free victory for the Twins (24-20) to cap their second sweep of the Orioles (15-27) in a ten-day span. Paddack followed up his outstanding performance against the Giants last Friday with another dominant start. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out three. He induced nine groundouts, two of which turned into double plays.
Two starts into this season, the veteran Paddack had a 14.73 ERA and 2.59 WHIP. Across seven starts since then, he has a 2.07 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. Paddack's last two outings have been his best, with just six hits, one walk, and one earned run allowed over 14.1 frames in a pair of victories. His season-long ERA is down to 4.05. Paddack has not only saved his spot in the Twins' rotation, he's been a valuable contributor to this incredible winning streak.
The Twins' offense provided more than enough run support in the top of the third inning when DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Buxton went back to back. With Royce Lewis on first base, Keirsey hit a 3-2 breaking ball from Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano out to right field for the second home run of his career, both of which have come against Baltimore. One pitch later, Buxton ambushed a fastball and hit it an estimated 401 feet for his tenth homer of the year.
It's the first time the Twins have hit back-to-back home runs since Buxton and Trevor Larnach did it in Detroit last July 26.
The bottom of that inning is when Buxton and Correa collided. Correa immediately left the game, while Buxton did so at the start of the fourth inning. They were replaced by Ty France and Jonah Bride, with Minnesota shuffling other players around defensively.
In the fourth, Paddack got some help from Kody Clemens, who had moved from first base to second base to right field. Clemens tracked down a ball off the wall and gunned out Ryan Mountcastle at third base for the second outfield assist of his career.
The first two Orioles batters reached base in the fifth inning, but Paddack buckled down with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to escape trouble. In the seventh, Lewis tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single, his second hit of the game. And the Twins' bullpen remained perfect against the Orioles this season, getting scoreless frames from Louis Varland and Jhoan Duran to cap the win.
The 11-game winning streak is not only the longest in baseball this season, it's the longest streak by any team since the Twins' own 12-game streak early last season. It's also just the sixth time in Twins history (since 1961) that they've won at least 11 consecutive games. Before last year, it hadn't happened since 2006.
Since starting 7-15, the Twins have gone 17-5.
They'll look to stretch their streak to 12 — which would tie for the second-longest in Twins history — when they open a series in Milwaukee on Friday night. Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, and Zebby Matthews (who will be making his season debut) are set to pitch for the Twins in that series against the 21-23 Brewers.