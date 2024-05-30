Carlos Correa says Bobby Witt Jr. is a 'future Hall of Famer'
When the Twins and Kansas City Royals face off, it’s not just two division rivals going at it, it’s a chance to see two top-tier shortstops in Carlos Correa and Bobby Witt Jr. face off.
Thursday’s game was an excellent example. Correa hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning that put the Twins up 7-4. That lead held until the ninth inning when Witt hit a two-RBI single that cut the Royals’ deficit to one. But Jhoan Duran was able to preserve a 7-6 Twins victory.
Correa was asked on Bally Sports North by Twins play-by-play announcer Cory Provus what it meant to fans to see those two top shortstops featured in the same game.
Correa had pretty high praise for Witt.
“Bobby’s one of the great players in this game,” Correa said. “Ever since he was a rookie, I knew he was going to be one of the greats. And his career is still young, but you can tell he’s a great player and a future Hall of Famer, so I’m glad to share the field with him.”
Correa and Witt sharing the field is certainly good for fans and good for baseball.