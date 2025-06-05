Crucial member of Twins' bullpen approaching return from injury
The Twins' bullpen should be getting a pretty big boost in the not-too-distant future. Lefty Danny Coulombe, who is riding the longest scoreless innings streak of any MLB pitcher, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, per reports. He hasn't pitched since mid-May due to a left forearm extensor strain.
Coulombe hasn't allowed a run in over a calendar year, although injuries have played a significant role in that. While a member of the Baltimore Orioles last season, he missed a big chunk of time due to an elbow issue. Nonetheless, his scoreless streak is at 28 appearances and 26.2 innings, dating back to last May. During that time, he's allowed just 12 hits and five walks while striking out 30 batters.
The Twins signed Coulombe to a one-year, $3 million deal in February. The 35-year-old has been excellent in Minnesota, pitching 16.2 scoreless frames with just ten baserunners allowed and 19 strikeouts. He's recorded two saves. And this hasn't been some fluky run; Coulombe's advanced metrics are all excellent, including his average exit velocity and chase rate. He leans on four different pitches — none of which travel more than around 90 miles per hour — to miss bats and generate weak contact.
Whenever he returns, Coulombe will step back into his role as the Twins' top left-handed reliever and one of Rocco Baldelli's trusted high-leverage arms. Kody Funderburk, who is more of a low-leverage option, has been Minnesota's lone lefty in the bullpen during Coulombe's absence. With Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart, Cole Sands, and Coulombe, Baldelli has one of the better bullpens in all of baseball at his disposal when everyone is healthy. That doesn't even include Justin Topa or Jorge Alcala, who have past experience in high-leverage roles.
Funderburk will presumably head back to Triple-A St. Paul once Coulombe is activated. The exact timetable is unclear, but Coulombe will likely need to pitch at least a few times for the Saints before the Twins are ready to bring him back.
Originally a 25th-round pick by the Dodgers in 2012, Coulombe has pitched for four different organizations in an 11-year MLB career. He was with the Twins from 2020-22, but it was in Baltimore (2023-24) where he made some changes to his arsenal and emerged as an elite reliever.