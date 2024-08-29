Despite risks, it's time for Twins to add Louie Varland to their bullpen

Louie Varland was electric coming on in relief for the @StPaulSaints in the win⚡️



5 IP / 1 H / 0 R / 2 BB / 9 K



His nine strikeouts were a season high and were the most he’s had in a game since April 2023 ⚔️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/659R1d5QxJ