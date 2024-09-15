Disastrous nine-run fourth inning brings Twins another loss to Reds
The good news is the Minnesota Twins had Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis all in the same lineup Saturday night for the first time since July 2. The bad news is for the second straight night, any hope of a victory died with a disastrous multi-run inning for the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds went all the way through the order and then some, plating nine runs in the fourth inning of an 11-1 blowout over the Twins in front of 28,881 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins fell to the Reds on Friday night after giving up six runs in the seventh inning of an eventual 8-4 defeat.
But in other silver linings for the Twins (78-70), the Detroit Tigers also lost to the Baltimore Orioles Saturday, so Minnesota still has a 2.5-game lead for the final American League wild-card spot.
On Saturday, the Twins held a 1-0 lead after Simeon Woods Richardson masterfully escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. But the Twins went down in order in the bottom of the frame, and Woods Richardson found himself in trouble again in the fourth, eventually resulting in an early exit.
Spencer Steer drew a walk to lead off the inning, TJ Friedl singled the next at-bat and the Reds (73-77) plated the tying run when Ty France scored Steer and reached on an infield single an at-bat later.
That was it for Woods Richardson, and Louie Varland was the first arm out of the bullpen. But Varland gave up a two-run, ground-rule double to Noelvi Marte, a two-run single to Jonathan India, a two-run double to Steer and a 385-foot, two-run homer to Friedl as the Reds took a 9-1 lead.
Varland’s final line was six runs off five hits while fanning two in the inning. Woods Richardson gave up three off five hits with three strikeouts in three innings while falling to 5-5 on the year.
Friedl went went 4 for 4 overall with two runs scored and two RBIs. That comes a night after Friedl went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. He was hitting .213 entering the series.
Jake Fraley hit a 380-foot solo homer off Scott Blewett in the fifth inning to make it 10-1, and Will Benson hit an RBI single off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth inning to add another to the beatdown.
Kyle Farmer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He was the only Twins pitcher to not allow a run Saturday.
In all, the Reds turned 15 hits into the 11 runs.
Despite the fourth-inning disaster, the impact of the returns of Buxton and Correa were clear early on. Buxton beat out the throw to first on an RBI infield single in the first inning to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.
Correa helped turned a 4-6-3 double play in the second inning and doubled in the fourth inning.
Both Buxton and Correa finished their nights 1 for 2 — with Buxton plating the Twins' lone run — but both went to the bench after their at-bats in the fourth inning with the game already well out of reach.
The Twins will look to avoid the sweep when the two teams meet again at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.