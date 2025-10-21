Dominant reliever sends Blue Jays to the World Series, two years after Twins cut him
The pitcher who shut the door on the Seattle Mariners to send the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series wasn't good enough to make the Minnesota Twins' Opening Day roster in 2023.
Jeff Hoffman, one of baseball's top relievers over the past two seasons, struck out the side in the ninth inning Monday night to help the Blue Jays clinch the American League pennant in Game 7 of the ALCS.
In 7 1/3 innings so far this postseason, Hoffman owns a 1.23 ERA, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12.
Rewind time to March 28, 2023, and you'll find headlines all over the place about the Twins granting Hoffman his release after he didn't make the Opening Day roster with Minnesota. Hoffman, 32, was 30 during spring training 2023 with the Twins. He pitched five innings that spring and allowed just two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.
Who made the Twins' Opening Day roster as relievers in 2023? Here's the list:
- Jhoan Duran
- Griffin Jax
- Jorge Lopez
- Jorge Alcala
- Jovani Moran
- Emilio Pagan
- Cole Sands
- Caleb Thielbar
Duran, Jax, Pagan and Thielbar were all good in 2023. Lopez was traded to Miami after posting a 5.09 ERA. Moran sported a 5.31 ERA while Alcala and Sands were sidelined for long stretches with injuries.
Hoffman wasn't good while pitching for the Rockies and Reds from 2016 to 2022, but it can't be ignored that he played on bad teams that play in two of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the league.
As soon as Hoffman got out of Minnesota, he signed with the Phillies and proceeded to dominate with a 2.41 ERA in 2023, followed by a 2.17 ERA in 2024. He struck out 69 batters in 52 1/3 innings in 2023, and then fanned 89 batters in 66 1/3 innings in 2024. His opponents' .188 expected batting average in 2023 was in the top 3% of baseball.
With Toronto this season, his ERA jumped to 4.37, but he still struck out 84 batters in 68 innings, and his ability to blow hitters away has been on full display in the playoffs.
According to Baseball Savant, Hoffman's chase, whiff, and strikeout percentages rank in the 97th, 90th, and 88th percentiles, respectively.
The Twins clearly made the wrong decision with Hoffman in 2023, and it's another example of relief pitchers needing to be in the right environment to maximize their potential. After all, Hoffman was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. Ironically, it was the Blue Jays who drafted him.