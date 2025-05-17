Dominant Twins blank Brewers, stretch winning streak to 12
The Twins (25-20) scored two runs in the first inning and got another brilliant start from Joe Ryan en route to a 3-0 win over the Brewers and a 12th consecutive win overall on Friday night.
The 12-game win streak ties the 2024 and 1980 Twins teams for the second-longest win streak in Twins history. The 1991 Twins, who won the World Series, rattled off 15 wins in a row. Before the franchise was moved to Minnesota, the Washington Senators had win streaks of 17 games (1912) and 13 games (1933), respectively.
Ryan allowed only two hits while striking out nine and walking one in six dominant innings. The right-hander lowered his earned-run average to 2.42, down from 2.74 entering the game. He's allowed one run or fewer in seven of 10 starts this season.
It's the second straight shutout win for the Twins, who beat Baltimore 4-0 on Thursday.
What's more is that the Twins haven't allowed a run in 24 consecutive innings, and they've put up a zero on the scoreboard in 34 of the last 36 innings.
Minnesota started fast against Milwaukee starter Chad Patrick, touching him up for two runs in the first inning and one more in the second. In the first, the Twins strung together a hit by pitch and three singles to plate a pair of runs. The run-scoring hits came from Ty France and Kody Clemens.
In the second inning, the Twins loaded the bases with three straight singles before Ryan Jeffers grounded into a double play. One run scored on the play but the Twins didn't maximize the bases loaded, nobody out threat.
To close out the game, Brock Stewart gave up two singles but struck out the side in the seventh; Griffin Jax struck out two in a scoreless eighth; and Cole Sands struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Twins will go for a 13th straight win at 6:10 p.m. CT Saturday against the Brewers. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.