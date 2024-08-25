Edouard Julien's ninth-inning error costs Twins in loss to Cardinals
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals that he was sick of facing Erick Fedde, who had held Minnesota to one run in two starts this season while with the Chicago White Sox. The good news is the Twins won’t have to face him again this season.
The bad news is that Fedde had the Twins' number the third time around, and a throwing error from Edouard Julien in the ninth inning cost the Twins in a 3-2 loss in front of 28,018 at Target Field.
With a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning following a pinch-hit RBI double from Royce Lewis in the eighth, Jhoan Duran struck out Matt Carpenter before giving up an infield single to Nolan Arenado.
Brendan Donovan reached on a fielder's choice when Julien overthrew the play at second base, allowing Carptenter to take third and Donovan second. While Duran proceeded to strike out Tommy Pham, Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run single that gave the Cardinals (65-65) a 3-2 lead. Baldelli said it's a play Julien will make almost every time and he wants him to flush it and get ready for the next game.
"There's not much you can say besides keep your head up," Julien said. "(The team knows) I feel terrible, and I don't want to do that. I was just trying to help the team win, and unfortunately, I did that. It sucks."
Ryan Helsley pitched a shutout ninth inning to pick up his 40th save of the season.
Willi Castro, who plated the only run off Fedde with a leadoff, 417-foot homer in the first inning, drew a leadoff walk in the ninth, and Baldelli pinch hit Lewis for last night's hero Trevor Larnach to face the lefty Romero. Lewis delivered with a hard-hit double to center field that scored Castro to make it 2-1.
That ended a long stretch of nonexistent offense for the Twins (72-58), who found just one other hit off Fedde after Castro's leadoff homer in the first. Fedde also fanned seven in his six innings of work.
Zebby Matthews, meanwhile, was also excellent in his third career major league start, allowing just four hits and one run while fanning seven across five innings. Matthews’ lone blemish came in the fifth inning when he gave up a 402-foot solo homer to Victor Scott II that knotted the game at 1-1.
"I wish we were sitting here talking about Zebby. That would be probably what he deserves right now after that outing," Baldelli said. "But even with the loss, it's still easy to say he pitched very, very well."
In a tight game, Baldelli went to his most reliable high-leverage arms. Cole Sands pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and a shutout seventh. Griffin Jax send the Cardinals down in order in the eighth.
The Twins will look to rebound from the 2-1 series loss to the Cardinals when they begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves Monday. First pitch at Target Field is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.