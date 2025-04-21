Ex-Twins star Luis Arraez stretchered off the field, taken to hospital
Luis Arraez, the former Minnesota Twins batting champ who now stars for the San Diego Padres, is in stable condition at a Houston hospital following a scary collision during Sunday night's game between the Padres and Astros.
"Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation," the Padres announced just before 7 p.m. CT. "He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities."
Arraez collapsed to the ground to the right of first base after a big collision with Astros first baseman Mauricio Dubon in the top of the first inning. It happened as Arraez attempted to beat out a bunt.
After being tended to by team trainers, Arraez was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. The three-time batting champ gave a thumbs-up to fans who applauded as the cart departed the field.
Arraez won the American League batting title in 2022 when he hit .316 with the Twins. He was then traded to the Miami Marlins in the deal that brought starting pitcher Pablo Lopez to Minnesota. In 2023, he went nuclear and flirted with .400 for a stretch and finished the season with a .354 average to win the National League batting title.
Last year, he started the season with Miami before being dealt to the Padres and he again won the NL batting crown with a .314 average.
Arraez was hitting .287 entering Sunday's game. For the record, that's better than any current member of the Twins, who were swept in Atlanta and now find themselves 7-15 and the third-worst record in Major League Baseball.