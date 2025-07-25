Former MLB exec wants to see blockbuster Twins-Dodgers trade
Imagine a world where the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. But they don't just win it, they seal the deal with a go-ahead hit from Willi Castro while Griffin Jax slams the door on the American League champ before Jhoan Duran strikes out the side in the ninth and jumps into catcher Will Smith's arms as fireworks explode over Dodger Stadium.
That sickening hypothetical would be possible if former MLB executive Jim Bowden's dream trade between the Twins and Dodgers comes to life. In a piece for The Athletic (subscription required), Bowden proposed a trade that would send Duran, Jax and Castro to Los Angeles for 20-year-old outfielder Josue De Paula, left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris, right-hander Bobby Miller and outfielder Jaron Elkins.
"When they constructed this roster, the Dodgers probably didn’t think they’d need to improve the bullpen at the trade deadline. They spent the offseason loading up on relievers, but their plans were foiled by injuries. So, with an opportunity to go back-to-back as World Series champions, perhaps they push their chips in for two impact relievers in one deal."
Duran and Jax are two of the best late-inning relievers in baseball and they're both under contract through 2027. Castro is a terrific super-utility player who provides some offensive juice as a switch hitter, though he would be a rental acquisition because he's a free agent after the season.
So how abou the haul the Dodgers would send back to Minnesota? Does it meet the alleged Twins' asking price of "at least two top-100-caliber prospects," as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported?
Not even close.
While Josue De Paula is a consensus top-25 prospect league-wide, Ferris is the next-best prospect and he has a 4.54 ERA at Double-A this season while being ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Dodgers' sixth-best prospect. Elkins is L.A.'s No. 23 prospect and Miller is a 26-year-old right-hander with a career 5.44 ERA in 37 appearances (36 starts).
For context, the Padres gave up three of their top-five prospects, including the No. 44 overall player in Pipeline's rankings, for Tanner Scott at last year's trade deadline. Scott, despite being an All-Star closer last season, was rental who wound up signing with the Dodgers after the season.
If the price for one rental reliever is what San Diego paid last year, then the price for Duran, Jax and Castro has be be significantly higher than what Bowden has proposed.
"Keep in mind these are not trades that I have confirmed are being discussed between teams; they are simply deal concepts I’m suggesting for everyone to consider and critique," Bowden noted.