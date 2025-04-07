Former Twin Alex Kirilloff taking a swing at real estate following MLB retirement
When Alex Kirilloff announced his retirement from Major League Baseball in the fall, the Minnesota Twins outfielder and first baseman said he was excited to explore new opportunities. He's found one, taking a swing at a career in real estate.
Kirilloff announced Monday on his Instagram page that he's started with Keller Williams Reality based in Fort Myers, Fla.
"I am beyond thrilled to share that I am embarking on an exciting journey into the world of real estate!" Kirilloff said in his post. "Since I purchased my first property, this industry has captured my attention and ignited a passion I am eager to pursue. I aim to be a trusted resource for all your real estate needs, whether you're local or looking at opportunities nationwide! I am happy to help you find the perfect home, investment or guide you through your property journey.
"Let's made your real estate dreams a reality!"
The Twins selected Kirilloff with the No. 15 pick in the 2016 MLB draft, and he made his major league debut in a wild-card series against the Houston Astros in 2020. Kirilloff singled in his debut, and while the Twins lost the series to Houston, Kirilloff looked to be a promising prospect heading into his first full season. But a wrist injury began to derail his career.
Kirilloff's 2021 season lasted 59 games before he was forced to undergo season-ending wrist surgery. He played 45 games in 2022 before another season-ending wrist surgery. Kirilloff played a career-high 88 games in 2023, but then had to undergo shoulder surgery after the season. Last season, a lower-back issue limited Kirilloff to just 57 games.
Kirilloff cited the injury issues when he announced his retirement last fall, saying his "passion for playing the game has shifted" and baseball requires an "all-in approach" that he could no longer give. Across four seasons in Minnesota, Kirilloff played in 249 regular-season games and slashed .248/.412/.721 with 40 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 116 RBIs.
It was a disappointing end to a once quite promising MLB career, however, Kirilloff has been looking forward to new opportunities and spending more time with his family, and he'll now look to hit it out of the park in real estate.