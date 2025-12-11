Twins have 'about $20 million to spend' as they target 3 sluggers, report says

The Minnesota Twins reportedly have "about $20 million to spend," and they're targeting a trio of first basemen with some power, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

"Team and league sources confirmed Wednesday that the Twins inquired about or have shown interest in veterans Rhys Hoskins, Josh Bell and 2025 All-Star Ryan O’Hearn, among others," Hayes reported.

He added that, according to "one league source," the Twins have around $20 million to spend in free agency. If so, that could boost their payroll from $95 million to $115 million, which is still below the $132 million and $130 million payrolls to start the previous two seasons.

Minnesota has big-time needs in the bullpen and at first base. Spreading the $20 million out wisely to get as many impact players as possible will be important, but it's likely that a sizeable chunk of the budget will be spent on a first baseman if any of the three Hayes mentioned wind up singing.

O'Hearn was an All-Star last season, hitting .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI. He started the season with Baltimore and finished with the Padres following a trade. He's a left-hander who can hit both righties and lefties, but most of his power comes against left-handed pitchers.

Hoskins slashed .237/.332/.416 with 12 home runs in 90 games with the Brewers. He hit 26 homers in 131 games with the Brewers in 2024, after missing the entire 2023 season with an injury. From 2017 to 2022, Hoskins blasted 148 homers in 667 gams.

Bell homered 22 times while batting .237/.325/.417 in 140 games with the Nationals. He has 193 homers in his 10-year career, which peaked with 37 homers in the 2019 season, which was, arguably, a bit tainted with juiced baseballs. That's the year the Twins' "Bomba Squad" set an MLB record with 307 home runs.

Adding a power-hitting first baseman appears to be a priority. We'll see what happens.

