Four big takeaways from the Twins' 2025 schedule
MLB did the Twins no favors with their 2025 schedule.
The league unveiled the 2025 schedule Thursday and for Minnesota, it features the earliest Opening Day in Twins history (March 27 at St. Louis). While that may be the biggest takeaway from the schedule drop, here are three other notable takeaways from next year's schedule.
1. Opening season road show
Minnesota will play 10 of its first 13 games on the road. Starting off with the opening three game series in St. Louis, Minnesota then travels to Chicago to take on the White Sox in a three game series before the squad's home-opening series against the Houston Astros. The Twins then have a four game series in Kansas City before returning to Target Field for 12 of the final 20 days of April.
2. Ending the season on the road as well
Minnesota plays its final home game of the season on Sep. 21 against the Guardians, a potential tilt for the AL Central. The Twins will then head to Texas and Philadelphia for a pair of three game series to close out the season.
Both the Rangers and Phillies are a combined 61-37 at home this season, so far. Each one has taken part in one of the past two World Series, with the Phillies losing in 2022 and the Rangers winning in 2023.
3. Late season Yankees... yikes!
By now it's well known that the Twins have been dominated by the Yankees for the past two-plus decades. The last two seasons, including the current 2024 campaign, the Twins wrapped up competition against the Yankees by June.
Getting those surefire losses out of the way early hasn't hurt the Twins too much each season. Over the last five seasons (excluding 2020 when the Twins and Yankees didn't play each other) the latest the two teams have squared off was a Sep. 5-8 series in 2022.
Minnesota and New York haven't had both of their series take place after the All-Star break since 2017. That changes next year when the Twins and Yankees will play in New York Aug. 11-13, and in Minnesota Sept. 15-17.
If the Twins are in the midst of a tight battle for the AL Central late next season, those six games against the Yankees could prove crucial.
4. July is interleague month for the Twins
In a bit of an odd happening, the Twins will play just two American League teams (Rays and Red Sox) in the month of July. The other six series that month will be against National League squads (Marlins, Cubs, Pirates, Rockies, Dodgers and Nationals).