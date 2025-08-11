He's back: Twins reinstate Byron Buxton from IL, option Carson McCusker
Byron Buxton is back. The Twins reinstated their star center fielder from the injured list on Monday, just in time for their series against the Yankees in the Bronx this week. Carson McCusker was optioned back to Triple-A as the corresponding move.
Buxton has been out since July 26 due to left ribcage inflammation. After a 13-game absence, he's set to return without needing a rehab assignment.
The 31-year-old Buxton has been the Twins' best offensive player by a mile this season. He's hit .282 with 23 home runs, 17 stolen bases, and a .905 OPS across 85 games. Despite missing 32 games so far, Buxton leads Twins hitters in WAR, runs, hits, triples, homers, RBI, steals, batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS (minimum 15 games played). He earned a well-deserved trip to the All-Star Game for the second time in his career.
Buxton figures to be in center field and hitting near the top of the lineup when the Twins (56-61) begin their three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Monday evening. It'll be the first time Buxton and breakout star rookie Luke Keaschall have been in the same lineup since Keaschall's forearm fracture back on April 26.
Despite trading away 10 players before the deadline, the Twins have built some momentum by winning five of their last seven games. No one expects much from them, which has seemingly allowed them to play free. Now they'll look to continue that momentum against a Yankees team that has dominated them this century but has been scuffling lately (20-31 in last 51 games).
McCusker, recalled from Triple-A when Matt Wallner landed on the paternity list, started for the Twins on Saturday and went 1 for 3. Another player will have to go down when Wallner returns on Tuesday.
It's a 6:10 p.m. CT start on Monday in New York. The game is on Twins.TV and MLB Network.