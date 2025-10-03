How many former Twins are playing in the AL and NL division series?
The MLB wild card round is complete, which leaves eight teams remaining as the AL and NL division series get underway on Saturday in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Seattle, and Toronto.
For any Twins fans who might be looking for former Minnesota players to follow over the rest of the postseason, here's a list of ex-Twins on the eight DS squads.
Note: ALDS and NLDS 26-man rosters won't be officially set until Saturday.
American League
No. 1 seed: Toronto Blue Jays
- RHP Louis Varland
- IF Ty France
Varland and France both went to Toronto in one of the Twins' many trades before the deadline this year, a deal that brought Kendry Rojas and Alan Roden to Minnesota. Varland had a 4.94 ERA with the Blue Jays over the final two months but should remain in the high-leverage mix out of their bullpen. France hit .277 with a .693 OPS across 103 plate appearances and is on the lineup/bench borderline.
No. 4 seed: New York Yankees
- None
Lefty reliever Brent Headrick, who pitched for the Twins in 2023 and '24, was not on New York's wild card roster, which makes it seem unlikely he'll be on the ALDS roster.
No. 2 seed: Seattle Mariners
- IF Jorge Polanco
- C Mitch Garver
Polanco had a big-time bounce-back year in his second season with the Mariners. He hit .265 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and an .826 OPS, and he'll bat in the middle of the order for Seattle's series against the Tigers. The Twins traded Polanco to the Mariners in January 2024 and got back a package that included outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez, who had a great season in the minors this year.
Garver spent the first five years of his big-league career in Minnesota, including a 31-homer season (in just 93 games) for the Bomba Squad in 2019. Since departing after the 2021 campaign, he's spent two seasons with the Rangers and two with the Mariners. Garver will be in the mix to start at DH against lefties for Seattle.
No. 6 seed: Detroit Tigers
- None
Chris Paddack, who the Twins traded to the Tigers for catching prospect Enrique Jimenez before the deadline, was not on Detroit's wild card roster. He had an ugly 6.32 ERA in 47 innings for Detroit, including two rough outings against Minnesota.
National League
No. 1 seed: Milwaukee Brewers
- RHP Trevor Megill
Megill was with the Twins in 2022 and wasn't particularly effective. He was then traded to the Brewers for basically nothing before the 2023 season and has developed into a standout closer. Megill had 30 saves and a 2.49 ERA this season, making his first All-Star team.
No. 4 seed: Chicago Cubs
- UTIL Willi Castro
- LHP Taylor Rogers
- LHP Caleb Thielbar
Castro, the Twins' 2024 team MVP, was dealt to Chicago as a rental at the deadline. He struggled to produce for the Cubs, hitting just .170 in 110 plate appearances, and as a result, he didn't see a single PA in the three-game series win over the Padres.
Two of the three lefties in the Cubs' bullpen are former Twins. Thielbar bounced back from a rough 2024 in Minnesota by posting a 2.64 ERA in 58 innings for Chicago this year. Rogers was an All-Star with the Twins in 2021, but he's been on five teams in four years since then. Both players pitched in the wild card round.
No. 2 seed: Philadelphia Phillies
- RHP Jhoan Duran
- OF Harrison Bader
- OF Max Kepler
In terms of players with meaningful roles, the Phillies might be the team with the heaviest ex-Twins influence. Duran, the best player the Twins dealt at this year's deadline, is an elite closer who had 16 saves and a 2.18 ERA over the final two months of the regular season. Bader's offensive production (.824 OPS) in a Phillies uniform, combined with his excellent defense, have made him an everyday starter in center field for a World Series contender.
It'll be interesting to see if Kepler starts in a corner OF spot against righties after hitting just .216 with a .691 OPS for the Phillies this year. Across 10 seasons with the Twins, Kepler went just 6 for 41 in postseason action.
No. 3 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers
- C Ben Rortvedt
Rortvedt, who debuted with the Twins in 2021, started both games at catcher for the Dodgers in their 2-0 sweep of the Reds. He was 3 for 6 at the plate in that series.
Reliever Brock Stewart, who the Twins traded to the Dodgers for James Outman, landed on the IL after just four appearances in his return to LA. He's out for the season.
Total (projected) count: 12 players