Pohalds set to reveal 20% sale of Twins to 3 limited partners, insider says

The Pohlad family, which has owned the Minnesota Twins for four-plus decades, is reportedly in the final stages of selling a 20% stake in the franchise to a trio of limited partners, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

Hayes says the 20% sale will be to three minority ownership groups at a $1.75 billion valuation, which equates to $350 million. The sale, expected to be announced this week, will assist in clearing up the club's debt, which has allegedly ballooned to roughly $500 million.

The partial sale puts an end to a saga that began in October of 2024, when the Pohlads announced they would begin exploring the full sale of the franchise. Despite numerous reports over the following eight months that a sale was close, a sale never materialized. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred added to the noise at the All-Star Game in July, saying he was "confident that a transaction will take place."

Then in August, following an unprecedented fire sale of 10 of the team's major league stars at the trade deadline, the Pohlads announced that they were no longer exploring a full sale. The announcement came with the note that a search was underway for "two significant limited partnership groups" to help run the organization.

According to Hayes, leading up to the August decision to pull the team off the market, potential investors were scared off by the club's inability to generate money due to the rising debt and decreasing revenues. A reduction in television revenue, along with a potential 2027 work stoppage, made potential buyers wary of putting up the money necessary to buy the club.

With new minority investors coming in to help shore up the debt, it will be interesting to see how that impacts the club's offseason plans. So far, the Twins have signed just one new player, first baseman Josh Bell, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal on Monday.

Going forward, it will also be noteworthy to watch how the impending labor negotiations and new television deals, set to kick in in 2029, impact team valuations. If those increase, perhaps the Pohlads will put the team back on the market and again explore a full sale.

