How to watch the first Twins.TV spring training broadcast on Sunday
Twins.TV, the new television broadcast home for Minnesota Twins baseball, is making its debut on Sunday afternoon as the Twins take on the Boston Red Sox in spring training action (12:05 p.m. CT). Cory Provus, Justin Morneau, and Audra Martin will be on the call for the first-ever Twins TV broadcast presented by Major League Baseball.
After some difficulties over the past couple years involving Bally Sports — which rebranded as FanDuel Sports Network last October — and its parent company Diamond Sports Group, the Twins elected this season to have the league produce its games instead of a cable or satellite provider. This season, the Twins, Guardians, and Brewers are joining the Rockies, Padres, and Diamondbacks in going that route.
The only way to watch Sunday's game is on Twins.TV. Spring training games can be viewed for free with an MLB.TV account, but the regular season will cost $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year. Eventually, the games will also be available on cable and satellite platforms, potentially on a special tier that requires an additional cost. MLB is handling those negotiations, and the Twins remain confident that agreements will be reached prior to Opening Day on March 27.
"I remain confident that whatever provider you subscribed with last year to get our games, you’ll be able to do so again this year," Provus told the Minnesota Star Tribune.
There are expected to be some fun differences to the Twins' broadcasts this season (new camera angles, graphics, and more), though most won't be debuted until the regular season begins.
The Twins have played 22 games this spring and have nine to go. Pablo Lopez will be on the mound to open Sunday's game, while Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis are in the starting lineup.
