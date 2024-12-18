If the Ishbia brothers buy the Twins, imagine a $2 value menu at Target Field
One could joke now that the Minnesota Twins owners have purchased a roster off the Major League Baseball value menu, while the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are enjoying some fine dining.
That's a bit of a cruel way to take a cheap shot at baseball owners who don't use more of their billions of dollars to pay the best players on the planet. It's also a fun way to transition to an actual value menu of food.
No, we're not talking about McDonald's. We're talking about the literal value menu that Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat ishbia has made available for fans attending home games. This matters because the Ishbia brothers, Mat and Justin, are reporetedly interested in buying the Twins from the Pohlad family, which has owned the Minneapolis-based MLB franchise since 1984.
If the Isbhias wind up buying the Twins, it would be logical to think they might offer a value menu at Target Field similar to what they have at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
"Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home [Suns] games," Mat Ishbia announced Wednesday.
The value menu offers hot dogs, bottled water, fountain soda, chips and popcorn for $2 each.
The 2024 price at Target Field for a hot dog was $6.99. A hot dog with a bag of chips went for $8.99.
A kids meal at Target Field, which included a hot dog with chips or applesauce and a drink, cost $7.99.
The Ishbias also made Suns games available to watch on TV via free, over-the-air channels. They clearly are intentional about making the fan experience more affordable and accessible, which is something fans around the world undoubtedly want their favorite team owners to mimic.
