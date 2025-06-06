'I’ll say it:' Twins star blames A's mound quality for Pablo Lopez's injury
Is a low-quality mound at the current minor-league home of the Athletics to blame for Pablo Lopez's significant shoulder injury? Twins teammate Joe Ryan, who also pitched in this week's series in Sacramento, believes it might've been.
Multiple Twins pitchers said the mound at Sutter Health Park was unusually firm. A couple weeks ago, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler said he couldn't get into the dirt, which meant he was "all arm" while pitching there. Ryan took note of that quote and agreed, according to a new story from The Athletic's Dan Hayes (subscription required) on the Twins' experience playing in minor-league ballparks in both Sacramento and Tampa during their recently-concluded ten-game road trip.
"The first thing I thought of was Wheeler saying, 'I was all arm when I was here.' Does that play into that? Someone was mentioning it. We're in the big leagues, and we have these amenities for a reason. It's to get prepared and go inside if you need to for a second. Whatever your routine is, you can't do that here. You can't do that in Tampa. As (Lopez's) teammate, it makes it sting a little bit more. I don't think Pablo is the kind of guy that's going to say (the mound was the issue), but I'll say it."
Lopez suffered a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder and is expected to miss 2-3 months. Ryan, who had the same injury last year, was confused by how that could happen to someone like Lopez, who is known for his work ethic and meticulous preparation before pitching. There's obviously no way of knowing for sure if the mound conditions contributed to the injury, but that's the assumption Ryan is making.
It's not just the pitcher's mound in Sacramento that players found too firm. Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa believes he developed back soreness from slipping in the batter's box. He elected to not risk it and sit out the final two games of the series this week. Other Twins hitters also voiced their displeasure with the conditions.
"It’s the worst box I’ve ever stepped in," Correa said (via Hayes).
The firmness of the playing surfaces in Sacramento stands out, but there are several other challenges of playing in the two minor-league parks detailed in Hayes' story. In Tampa, the oppressive heat and unpredictable wind at the Rays' temporary outdoor home are issues, and Ryan called the mound at that park "a fricking s*** box." In Sacramento, the clubhouses are both located beyond left field, which means players can't pop in and out during games like they can at MLB stadiums.
The Rays being forced out of Tropicana Field by Hurricane Milton and the A's needing a temporary home before they move to Las Vegas created this unique situation for MLB. The Rays are expected to be back at the repaired Trop next season, but the A's will play in West Sacramento through the 2027 campaign.
The Twins don't play at either park again this season.