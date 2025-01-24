Insider: Twins might grant 'upward mobility' with payroll for 'right kind of play'
How real are the rumors connecting the Minnesota Twins to the San Diego Padres on a potential Dylan Cease trade? Well, there's a reason why the guy who broke the story, Dan Hayes, didn't lead with Cease in his story, instead focusing on the Padres' alleged interest in Twins catcher Christian Vazquez.
The word Hayes used to describe Minnesota's chances of trading for Cease during his podcast chat with Aaron Gleeman and John Bonnes was "unlikely." That said, he says the Twins are interested in Cease.
What's more is that Hayes indicated the Pohlads, who own the Twins and are in the process of selling the team, may not be opposed to increasing payroll ever so slightly between now and the start of the season. Could that alleged flexibility help the Twins acquire Cease, who is due to make $13.75 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent.
"I wouldn't be shocked if there is a tiny bit of upward mobility, like to add a little bit. I'm not talking a lot," Hayes explained. "I think it would have to be the right kind of play. Say it was, they're switching things on and they say to ownership, 'look, for $8 million more, if we're willing to eat this $8 million, we can get Dylan Cease.' Would that be there? I don't know. I really don't know what that number is."
Hayes was adamant about the Pohlads wanting the 2025 Twins to be competitive and they want the team to look as attractive as possible for potential buyers.
"They want this product to look good for whatever owner's coming in to buy it. They want to be looking like they're going to win," Hayes said. "Where they are right now, they are good. If they went in right now with the payroll they have, they would be fine with that."
In other words, Hayes doesn't see the Twins cutting anymore payroll.
Hayes added that he won't be surprised if the Twins trade Vazquez to Padres because both teams are motivated to make it happen. Whether that yields Cease in return is the big question.
What might a package of Twins players and prospects look like for Cease? Hayes said he's thought about it a lot and in his mind a package might include MLB-ready players and prospects.
He mentioned one of Trevor Larnach, Eddy Julien or Jose Miranda, possibly pitcher Chris Paddack to help offset costs — Paddack is owed $7.5 million in 2025 — and then Zebby Matthews or Andrew Morris as the main pitching prospect. He even added utility player Austin Martin as an MLB-ready player who the Twins could add as a bonus. Oh, and Vazquez.
Vazquez is due to make $10 million this season and the Twins might have to eat some salary to get the Padres to trade for him.
Hayes also made it clear that the Twins "are not trading" top prospects Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall. He also said Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller is a star hunter, meaning the Twins might be "hoping his thinking comes around" because the Twins "are in a spot where they have all the depth the Padres absolutely need right now."
More: Twins would have one of baseball's most dominant rotations with Dylan Cease