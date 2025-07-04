Jobs on the line? Hands tied? Twins' ownership situation complicates trade deadline
The Twins enter play on the Fourth of July with the sixth-worst record in the American League. They're 12.5 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central and four games out of a wild-card spot. With the July 31 trade deadline fast approaching, the slumping Twins could be considered a seller — but it's not that simple, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.
In the midst of another forgettable season, outside media and fans are looking at some of the pieces the Twins currently have as potential targets at the upcoming deadline. However, the team's looming ownership sale makes things very complicated for the Twins.
For starters, the current front office could be feeling the heat after making the playoffs just once over the last five seasons. With new owners possibly coming soon, they could be on the hot seat. New owners typically want to shape the front office with their own people, which means president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Jeremy Zoll could have their clocks ticking.
That puts Falvey and company in a precarious position at the trade deadline.
"If the front office is worried about job security, it could be motivated to fight for a playoff spot despite poor odds and wouldn’t be inclined to trade veterans," writes Gleeman. "And if the front office may not be sticking around, why empower it to make big trades — buying or selling — with future ramifications?"
With potential new ownership coming in, the current front office will want to prove that they should be allowed to keep their jobs, meaning adding pieces to battle for a playoff spot. But will the Pohlads, who are selling the team after owning the franchise for the past 40 years, allow them to make significant roster moves?
With the Twins losing yet again on Thursday, their 10th loss in their last 15 games, it's an unenviable spot for Falvey and the rest of the Minnesota front office to be in.