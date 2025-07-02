Dear fans of big-market teams: The Twins aren't trading Byron Buxton
This message goes out to all the fans of big-market MLB teams who have suggested their favorite team trade for Byron Buxton: Sorry, it ain't happening. Find someone else to dream about.
First, a sampling of evidence that the idea exists:
It should probably go without saying that the Twins aren't going to trade Buxton, but apparently people need a reminder.
Back in the summer of 2021, there was some thought that the Twins might move Buxton before the deadline. But they didn't, and after the season, they signed him to a seven-year, $100 million contract that runs through the 2028 season. Included in that deal — and not for no reason — was a full no-trade clause through the 2026 campaign.
Buxton has stated numerous times that he loves being in Minnesota, wants to win in Minnesota, and would like to finish his career in Minnesota. There's no reason to think he'd waive his no-trade clause. There's also no reason to think the Twins would consider asking him to do so, even in the context of their inconsistency this season and the oft-injured Buxton's value being higher than ever.
Buxton has played perhaps the best baseball of his life in 2025. Heading into Wednesday night's game, he's hitting .277 with 19 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and a .900 OPS while playing elite defense in center. He's healthy and performing at the peak of his powers, and he'll be headed to his second career All-Star game this month. Without Buxton, the 40-45 Twins would probably be nowhere near the AL wild card mix.
Sure, the possibility always exists that an injury could be around the corner for a guy who has struggled to stay healthy for his entire career. But that injury history is why he's only making $15.1 million per year, which is a massive bargain for the Twins when he's having a season like this one. Buxton has played in 68 of 85 games this season, only missing a chunk of time on the concussion IL after a freak collision with Carlos Correa in May. He had a healthy offseason and has been at full strength this season. Another injury is no guarantee.
This season hasn't gone to plan for the Twins, but there's still a lot of baseball to be played. They're not going to trade Buxton and his team-friendly contract — not when they're also spending a significant amount of money on guys like Carlos Correa and Pablo Lopez. This is a Twins team not too far removed from winning a playoff series in 2023. The postseason is still reachable this year, and if they get there, Buxton will almost certainly have a lot to do with it. Even if they don't, he'll remain a core piece of their roster as they look to improve in 2026 and beyond.
Sorry, Phillies and Mets fans. Byron Buxton isn't going anywhere.