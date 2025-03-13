Joe Ryan catches a couple bad breaks before Twins get walked off by Red Sox
The Minnesota Twins were able to outmatch the Boston Red Sox's early offensive production, but Mark Kolozsvary hit a walk-off RBI single off Cody Laweryson to lift the Red Sox to a 6-5 spring training win on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla.
The Twins got started quick with a three-run first inning, getting an RBI groundout from Trevor Larnach and an RBI single from Royce Lewis while Ryan Jeffers drew a bases-loaded walk. That lead didn't last long, however, as Joe Ryan gave up a three-run homer to Triston Casas in the bottom of the frame that knotted it back up. Ryan caught a couple bad breaks and lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and four runs while fanning five. His spring training earned-run average is 8.31.
Willi Castro and Jeffers each hit RBI singles in the third inning to make it a 5-3 Twins lead, but Mastaka Yoshida cut the Red Sox deficit to one with an RBI single off Ryan in the bottom of the frame. Both bullpens pitched a shutout from there until Kolozsvary was able to break through with the walk-off single in the ninth inning. The Twins went into the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead, but Marcelo Mayer's RBI single tied it before Kolozsvary came through with the walk-off winner.
Among notable pitching performances from the Twins were three shutout innings from Zebby Matthews, who didn't give up a single hit, walked just one and fanned five. Jhoan Duran pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning and struck out a pair.
Offensively, Matt Wallner went 2 for 4 and Carlos Correa was 2 for 2 and drew a walk.
The Twins are now 6-9 in spring training action and host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday.