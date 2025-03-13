Inside The Twins

Joe Ryan catches a couple bad breaks before Twins get walked off by Red Sox

Ryan struck out five and allowed just two hits, but gave up a three-run homer and four runs in all in Wednesday's spring training defeat.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on March 6, 2025.
The Minnesota Twins were able to outmatch the Boston Red Sox's early offensive production, but Mark Kolozsvary hit a walk-off RBI single off Cody Laweryson to lift the Red Sox to a 6-5 spring training win on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Twins got started quick with a three-run first inning, getting an RBI groundout from Trevor Larnach and an RBI single from Royce Lewis while Ryan Jeffers drew a bases-loaded walk. That lead didn't last long, however, as Joe Ryan gave up a three-run homer to Triston Casas in the bottom of the frame that knotted it back up. Ryan caught a couple bad breaks and lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and four runs while fanning five. His spring training earned-run average is 8.31.

Willi Castro and Jeffers each hit RBI singles in the third inning to make it a 5-3 Twins lead, but Mastaka Yoshida cut the Red Sox deficit to one with an RBI single off Ryan in the bottom of the frame. Both bullpens pitched a shutout from there until Kolozsvary was able to break through with the walk-off single in the ninth inning. The Twins went into the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead, but Marcelo Mayer's RBI single tied it before Kolozsvary came through with the walk-off winner.

Among notable pitching performances from the Twins were three shutout innings from Zebby Matthews, who didn't give up a single hit, walked just one and fanned five. Jhoan Duran pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning and struck out a pair.

Offensively, Matt Wallner went 2 for 4 and Carlos Correa was 2 for 2 and drew a walk.

The Twins are now 6-9 in spring training action and host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

