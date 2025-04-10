Joe Ryan cruises, Twins slug pair of homers in shutout win over Royals
- Ryan is 7-0 in nine career starts against the Royals.
- Twins get homers from Matt Wallner and Ty France.
Under pressure from an ugly 11 games to start the season, the Minnesota Twins responded with resiliency by shutting out the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Joe Ryan set the tone with seven scoreless innings. He needed just 85 pitches while allowing two hits. He didn't walk anyone and he struck out four. The only Royals to get to him were Maikel Garcia with a single in the third inning and Bobby Witt Jr. with a double in the fourth.
Ryan retired the last 11 batters he faced before Twins manager Rocco Baldelli took a risk and went to Griffin Jax, who has been struggling, in the eighth. Jax gave up a single but got out of the frame unscathed.
Carlos Correa scored the first two runs of the game for the Twins. He crosse home plate on Eddy Julien's two-out single in the fourth and then scored on a two-out single by Ty France in the sixth.
The next two Twins runs came on solo homers. Matt Wallner connected for his first big fly of the season in the eighth, and France slugged a homer in the ninth.
Jhoan Duran mowed down the Royals in the ninth for the save to snap the Twins' three-game losing streak and get to 4-8 on the season.
The four-game series in K.C. wraps up Thursday at 1:10 p.m. CT. Bailey Ober starts for the Twins against Royals righty Michael Wacha.