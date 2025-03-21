Lopez shines, Woods Richardson struggles in Twins' spring training loss to Phillies
Pablo Lopez got the Minnesota Twins off to a great start, but the Philadelphia Phillies eventually found plenty of hits off Simeon Woods Richardson as the Twins fell 6-3 in a spring training game Friday at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
Lopez delivered one of his better starts of the spring, pitching three shutout innings while fanning four and allowing just two hits and one walk. That helped the Twins take a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Ryan Jeffers brought home Mickey Gasper on an infield single, and they took a two-run advantage in the seventh inning when Armando Alvarez stole home.
Woods Richardson started out hot, pitching a 1-2-3 fourth inning, a quick fifth inning and he struck out two in a row to get out of a little bit of trouble in the sixth inning. But then came the seventh inning when he gave up an RBI double to Josh Breaux and an RBI single to Alec Bohm that tied it. It all fell apart for him in the eighth as Edmundo Sosa hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, and Breaux hit a two-run double a few at-bats later to officially put an end to Woods Richardson's day.
In all, Woods Richardson gave up nine hits and six runs — all earned — while fanning four and walking three.
The Twins were never able to cut it back by much on a day they mustered just six hits, left five on base and went 1 for 4 with runners in scoring position. Mike Ford, who went 2 for 4 overall, hit a solo home run in the ninth for the final margin.
Edouard Julien went 0 for 3, striking out twice while also drawing a walk. Austin Martin went 0 for 4. Jeffers was 1 for 4.
The Twins drop to 10-14 in spring training with the loss. They host the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday in 12:05 p.m. first pitch.