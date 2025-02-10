Luke Keaschall among Twins' 16 non-roster invitees to spring training
The Twins have announced 16 non-roster invitees to their spring training camp in Fort Myers, FL, which begins with pitchers and catchers reporting this week. Included on the list are Luke Keaschall, the organization's No. 3 prospect, and several players with major league experience.
Here's the full group of 16 names who aren't on the 40-man roster:
* RHP Scott Blewett
* RHP Randy Dobnak
* RHP Ryan Jensen
* RHP Cory Lewis
* RHP Darren McCaughan
* RHP Andrew Morris
* RHP Alex Speas
* RHP Huascar Ynoa
* LHP Anthony Misiewicz
* C Alex Isola
* C Pat Winkel
* IF Armando Alvarez
* IF Mike Ford
* IF Luke Keaschall
* IF Yunior Severino
* UTIL Jeferson Morales
Blewett and Dobnak are the only players on the list who appeared in a game for the Twins last season. Others with MLB experience are McCaughan, Speas, Ynoa, Misiewicz, Alvarez, and Ford.
Ynoa originally signed with the Twins as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic, then was traded to the Braves in the ill-fated Jaime Garcia deal in 2017. He had a promising season for Atlanta in 2021, but his career fell off after that point. Speas is an interesting reliever who has strikeout stuff but major control issues. All of these pitchers will be longshots to make the roster in a deep Twins bullpen, though Misiewicz may have a theoretical path since he's a lefty. Ford, who hit 16 home runs for the Mariners in 2023, could be an option for Minnesota at first base if he hits.
The other players on the list are minor leaguers, many of whom were with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints last season. Severino led St. Paul with 21 home runs. The most notable prospects are Keaschall and Morris. Keaschall, a 2023 second-round pick who played in last year's MLB futures game, is a top-75 prospect in the game who figures to begin this year at St. Paul. Morris is coming off an outstanding season and is one of the Twins' top pitching prospects. Lewis, the org's minor league pitcher of the year in 2023, also has MLB upside.
Baseball is almost back, folks.