Momentum building that Twins will spend money in free agency after all

After Ken Rosenthal reported Friday that the Twins aren't planning to trade star players Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan, or Pablo Lopez, there's new information from local insiders who appear to be suggesting that the Twins' payroll might not shrink any further — and will perhaps rise this winter.

Context is key here because there's no indication that the Twins' 2026 payroll will be similar to the approximately $130 million payrolls from 2025 and 2024, nor is it expected to be anywhere close to the team record $153 million Opening Day payroll (that grew to $167 million by season's end) in 2023. But the current projected payroll of $95 million appears to have a good chance of rising.

How much higher could it go? The answer might be linked directly to the Pohlad family's new limited partners, who have yet to be revealed amid reports that the partners will help erase around $500 million the team has accrued in debt.

"Team sources are indicating the partial sale of the club, with limited partners joining the Pohlads, remains on track to be finalized before the year ends, which tracks with what MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last month," writes Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Hayes says "we'll never get a number pinned down," but he assumes the Pohlads will grant Twins president Derek Falvey the ability to spend "a little money." Again, how much is that? $10 million, like last season?

"Let’s say they traded Trevor Larnach and Bailey Ober and reallocated $9 million. If you had $15-25 million to spend, how would you direct those resources?" Hayes wrote. A hypothetical like that equates to a range of about $5-$15 million to spend.

That line of thinking tracks with what Charley Walters wrote over the weekend for the Pioneer Press.

"Insiders say the Twins, who had a payroll near $130 million last season, definitely will not be under $100 million in 2006," Walters wrote.

Falvey appeared on MLB Network Radio on Monday and was asked about Buxton, Ryan, and Lopez being in the trade rumor mill. HIs answer was another signal that the Twins are gearing up to spend a little bit.

"Our focus right now is, how do we add pieces to this team to go compete? Not to take pieces off," Falvey said. "Doesn't mean we won't be creative with unique opportunities when they present to us, but we want to find a way to add to some areas we know we're a little bit thin."

In the end, it sounds like the Twins will be in the market for some roster upgrades. The bullpen, which they crushed by dealing Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart, and Danny Coulombe last season, would be a good starting point in free agency. They could also use a right-handed power bat in the middle of the order.

It isn't much, but it's the first bit of hope around the Twins after months of negativity.

Note: Walters name-dropped Minneapolis-based Varde Partners as one of the Pohlads' limited partners. He says the credit investment company could be announced "soon."

