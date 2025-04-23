Luke Keaschall makes Twins history in impressive first four MLB games
Twins No. 3 prospect Luke Keaschall has hit the ground running since being called up to Minnesota's roster for the first time this past weekend. The 22-year-old has a hit in each of his first four MLB games, going 5 for 14 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI, and three stolen bases. His OPS is .971.
Keaschall has certainly impressed at the plate, but he's also given the Twins a jolt with his legs — and his speed helped him make a little bit of franchise history. He's the first Twins player to ever steal at least three bases in their first four MLB games, as Aaron Gleeman noted.
Keaschall, the Twins' second-round pick in 2023, has always brought some speed to the table. He stole 30 bases in 57 games as a sophomore at San Francisco in 2022, then stole 18 the following year at Arizona State. Last year, when he was the Twins' minor league player of the year, he swiped 23 bags. He doesn't possess truly elite speed, but quickness is definitely one of his many tools.
What's been even more impressive has been Keaschall's professional approach at the plate. It's a small sample size of just 17 plate appearances so far, but he's had some excellent at-bats in his first four games. He's drawn three walks and only struck out twice. Keaschall's early offensive production caused manager Rocco Baldelli to put him in the 3 hole in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, and he'll be batting in that prime position again on Wednesday night.
It's been quite the start for Keaschall, who is providing a reason for hope on an 8-15 Twins team. But it's also been four games. Last year, Brooks Lee had a red-hot first six games for Minnesota and then cooled off dramatically after that. The list of Twins players to ever have a hit in each of their first four big-league games (there are now 22 of them) includes future All-Stars like Kirby Puckett and Luis Arraez, and it also includes the likes of Kennys Vargas and Chris Parmelee.
Keaschall will look to stretch his streak to five games on Wednesday — and maybe hit his first career home run. For what it's worth, the Twins' record hitting streak to begin a career is 13 games, which was done in 2005 by Glenn Williams (who got a hit in every MLB game he ever played in).
It's extremely early in his career, but Keaschall has the look of a player who could be a mainstay in the Twins' lineup for a long, long time.