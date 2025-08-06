Luke Keaschall stars as Twins overcome Paddack, Tigers in Detroit
Luke Keaschall starred and a depleted bullpen got over the line as the Twins leveled the series with a 6-3 win over the Tigers in Detroit.
The Twins' No. 3 prospect was making his first Major League since suffering an arm injury in April and made an instant impact in the first inning, launching a two-run bomb off of Chris Paddack.
It was Keaschall's first Major League home run, and he added to his star performance with an RBI single.
"It was awesome, it was exciting, and it got us on the board early," Keaschall said of his home runafter the game. "I was super happy."
He was supported by Trevor Larnach, who hit his second home run in as many nights, and RBI doubles for Kody Clemens and Ryan Jeffers.
Paddack was making his second start for Detroit since he was traded by the Minnesota Twins ahead of last week's deadline, and he was given a torrid time by his former teammates, who racked up four runs across his four innings.
"Paddack's a great guy, he's a great teammate and I have nothing but great things to say about him," Keaschall said of his now-former teammate.
Zebby Matthews meanwhile had a strong showing in his start for the Twins, giving up just one earned run across five innings – and it's debatable whether that earned run should have counted given it came from an apparent Austin Martin error.
The Twins bullpen hads struggled mightily since last week's trade deadline as the likes of Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Louie Varland left the team, and there were signs of more trouble as the Tigers reduced a 6-1 deficit to 6-3 in the 8th inning off the pitching of Cole Sands.
But Justin Topa, who entered the game with one of the better ERAs among the Twins' remaining relief pitchers, secured the save without giving up a hit as he shepherded the Twins to victory.
The Twins and Tigers meet at 12:10 p.m. for the series decider in Detroit. Jack Flaherty is set to take the mound for the home side, but the Twins' starter is not yet confirmed after Simeon Woods-Richardson was placed on the IL.