Analyst Makes Shockingly Bold Prediction for Luke Keaschall's 2026 Season

Twins infielder Luke Keaschall was limited to just 49 games in his first big-league season in 2025, but he showcased immense potential with a .302 batting average, 4 home runs and 28 RBIs. One analyst thinks he could vault all the way up to MVP conversations with a fully healthy season in 2026.

MLB Network show Hot Stove recently had a segment talking about the AL MVP outlook heading into the season. Longtime analyst Matt Vasgersian surprisingly included Keaschall in his top five.

Matt Vasgersian thinks Junior Caminero and Luke Keaschall will both be AL MVP finalists this season 😳#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/xQ1B32IxFx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 14, 2026

Keaschall was named first team all-rookie last season, and he has gotten plenty of buzz as one of the most intriguing young players in baseball. A jump into the MVP conversation would be a significant jump and completely change the Twins' offensive outlook in 2026.

Other players that Vagersian included in his top five were Aaron Judge, Junior Caminero, Nick Kurtz and Jarren Duran. He was clearly looking to make some bold predictions, but maybe Keaschall is closer to performing at an All-Star level than the general public thinks.

"I'm all for bold picks, but if Luke Keaschall is an MVP finalist this season, I will eat a pair of shoes," one user responded to Vagersian's prediction on X.

After last year's trade deadline fire sale, the batting order is wide open for another offensive star to emerge alongside Byron Buxton. Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee have not lived up to expectations thus far, and Keaschall could be the young star that Minnesota has been looking for.

Becoming an All-Star might be a far more realistic goal for Keaschall in 2026. He will be an everyday player, and he'll have every opportunity to make huge improvements. The Twins officially begin Spring Training games next week, and we're just over one month away from Opening Day on March 26 against the Orioles.

