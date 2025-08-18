MLB commissioner confirms expansion, division realignment are on the table
Is Major League Baseball on the verge of adding expansion teams and realigning divisions in the American and National leagues?
Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, hinted at the possibility when he joined ESPN's live coverage of Sunday night's game between the Mariners and Mets and expansion, realignment and expanded playoffs were mentioned.
"I think the first two topics are related, in my mind. I think if we expand, it provides us with an opportunity to geographically realign," Manfred said.
"I think we could save a lot of wear and tear on our players, in terms of travel. I think our postseason format would be even more appealing for entities like ESPN because you’d be playing out of the East, out of the West and that 10 o’clock time slot, where we sometimes get Boston-Anaheim would be two West Coast teams. That 10 o’clock slot that’s a problem for us sometimes becomes a real opportunity for our West Coast audience."
Nashville is arguably the most mentioned potential expansion city, while the likes of Salt Lake City and Portland have also come up in the rumor mill. It all falls in line with Manfred going on record in the past that he'd like to expand the MLB by two teams before his contract expires in 2029.
"I think the owners realize that there's demand for Major League Baseball in a lot of great cities and we have an opportunity to do something good around that expansion process," Manfred added.
What would realignment look like with two new teams? If there are more geographically appealing connections, than a division featuring the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers could make a lot of sense. The Kansas City Royals are also close enough to be considered.
However, there's no hard intel to back up any inside MLB plans about realignment. It's also hard to suggest that MLB could mirror the NBA since the NBA could soon be expanding and adjusting its alignment and playoff format along with it.
But there's no doubt that a division with the Twins, Brewers and both Chicago teams would make for incredible rivalries. Milwaukee and Minnesota play in a couple series each season, but not enough to warrant a true rivalry. The same goes for the Cubs and White Sox, who could have bragging rights on the line every time they step on the field if they're battling in the same league and division.
In the end, realignment and expanded playoffs would be nothing but good news for the Twins, who are setting new lows for fan morale as attendance and interest has plummeted following a July fire sale followed by the Pohlad family changing its mind after 10 months trying to sell the franchise.