MLB Pipeline drops updated Twins top-30 prospect list
With the busy trade deadline — especially for the Twins organization — wrapped up and new players settled into new locations, MLB Pipeline has updated their top 30 prospects for each organization. Minnesota made a flurry of moves at the deadline in an all-out fire sale that brought in a handful of young prospects. With plenty of new faces, the Twins' top 30 prospect list has seen a ton of changes since we last documented it back on March 4.
Here's the full list:
- Walker Jenkins, OF (Previously: No. 1)
- Eduardo Tait, C (New, acquired from Philadelphia in Jhoan Duran trade)
- Luke Keaschall, IF (No. 3)
- Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF (No. 2)
- Kaelen Culpepper, IF (No. 4)
- Mick Abel, RHP (New, acquired from Philadelphia in Jhoan Duran trade)
- Kendry Rojas, LHP (New, acquired from Toronto in Louis Varland/Ty France trade)
- Marek Houston, IF (New, first-round pick in 2025 draft)
- Dasan Hill, LHP (No. 13)
- Gabriel Gonzalez, OF (No. 18)
- Connor Prielipp, LHP (No. 5)
- Riley Quick, RHP (New, first-round pick in 2025 draft)
- Kyle DeBarge, IF (No. 12)
- Quentin Young, IF (New, second-round pick in 2025 draft)
- Brandon Winokur, IF (No. 7)
- Ryan Gallagher, RHP (New, acquired from Cubs in Willi Castro trade)
- Charlee Soto, RHP (No. 8)
- Billy Amick, IF (No. 14)
- C.J. Culpepper, RHP (No. 10)
- Marco Raya, RHP (No. 6)
- Andrew Morris, RHP (No. 9)
- James Ellwanger, RHP (New, third-round pick in 2025 draft)
- Khadim Diaw, C (No. 30)
- Matt Barr, RHP (New, fifth-round pick in 2025 draft)
- Jose Olivares, RHP (No. 29)
- Hendry Mendez, OF (New, acquired from Philadelphia in Harrison Bader trade)
- Travis Adams, RHP (No. 22)
- Ricardo Olivar, C/OF (No. 17)
- Jason Reitz, RHP (New, fourth-round pick in 2025 draft)
- Enrique Jimenez, C (New, acquired from Detroit in Chris Paddack trade)
Jenkins is unsurprisingly still the top prospect in the organization and has bounced back well from an injury that hampered him earlier this season, hitting for a .331 average with Double-A Wichita since the beginning of July. Newcomer Eduardo Tait drops in as the Twins' No. 2 overall prospect. Luke Keaschall, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Kaelen Culpepper round out the team's top 5 and are among the top 100 prospects in all of baseball. Keaschall has gotten off to an incredible start for the Twins on both ends of a long injury absence and Culpepper has been raking for Wichita, but Rodriguez is currently on the Triple-A IL again.
Pitchers Mick Abel, who Minnesota also acquired in the Jhoan Duran trade, and Kendry Rojas, acquired from Toronto at the deadline, come in at No. 6 and 7, respectively. Minnesota's first pick in the 2025 draft, Marek Houston, debuts as the No. 8 prospect in the organization. He is 10 for 27 from the plate in six games for Single-A Fort Myers this season and has impressed with his shortstop defense.
Biggest movers
Marco Raya and Andrew Morris, both previously in the top 10, dropped down to No. 20 and 21, respectively. Raya, 22, is 1-8 with a 6.42 ERA with 80 strikeouts for Triple-A St. Paul this season. Meanwhile, Morris is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 63 strikeouts this season for the Saints.
Elsewhere, outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez has rocketed through the Twins' farm system this season, jumping from High-A to Triple-A, where he is currently 8 for 29 since joining the Saints at the start of August. Overall, Gonzalez is slashing .330/.402/.507 with 10 homers this season.
Players who dropped out
- Cory Lewis, RHP | Previously No. 11 | Currently with Triple-A St. Paul
- Rayne Doncon, IF | Previously No. 15 | Currently with High-A Cedar Rapids
- Eiberson Casellano, RHP | Previously No. 16 | Returned to Phillies organization (Rule 5)
- Eduardo Beltre, OF | Previously No. 19 | Currently with Single-A Fort Myers
- Yasser Mercedes, OF | Previously No. 20 | Currently with Single-A Fort Myers
- Kala'i Rosario, OF | Previously No. 21 | Currently with Double-A Wichita
- Payton Eeles, IF | Previously No. 23 | Currently with Triple-A St. Paul
- Diego Cartaya, C | Previously No. 24 | Released in July, signed with Giants organization
- Dameury Pena, IF/OF | Previously No. 25 | Currently with Single-A Fort Myers
- Danny De Andrade, IF | Previously No. 26 | Currently with High-A Cedar Rapids
- Santiago Leon, IF | Previously No. 27 | Currently with Twins' Dominican Summer League team
- Adrian Bohorquez, RHP | Previously No. 28 | Currently with High-A Cedar Rapids